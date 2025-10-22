5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes KP, Punjab, and GB; epicenter in Hindukush

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: An earthquake jolted parts of Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and their adjoining areas, as well as in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Badgram, Khyber, Malakand, Mirpur and Hangu.

Additionally, the quake was felt in Noshehra, Jaglot, Gilgit, Chitral, Ghazar, and their surrounding areas.

Furthermore, tremors were also reported in Dir, Karam, Rawlakot, Murree, Malagori, Landi Kotal, Bara, Jamrud, Terrah, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Daska, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Hassan Abdal.

Chakwal, Tala Gang, Kalar Kahar, Choasedun Shah, Lawah, Pindi Bhatian, Chiniot, Hafiz Abad, Jhang and surrounding areas were also jolted with the quake.

According to the National Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring Center, the quake recorded an intensity of 5.3 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 234 Km.

The epicenter was the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the smoke from Indian fireworks has entered Pakistani cities, raising fears of a dangerous increase in smog and fog levels across Lahore, warned experts on Tuesday.

Air pollution in New Delhi surged to hazardous levels after Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 821, making the Indian capital the most polluted city in the world.

A global air quality monitoring website reported that Lahore ranked second among the world’s most polluted cities, recording an AQI of 268. Experts have declared the city’s air unsafe for human health.

Mumbai, with 172 particulate meters, ranked third, while Kolkata stood fourth with 170 particulate meters.

Environmental agencies predict that on Tuesday, Lahore’s air pollution will fluctuate between 210 and 240 AQI, as eastern winds are expected to carry smoke from Indian fireworks into Pakistan.

The Meteorological Department stated that winds from Dharamshala will travel through Gujranwala towards Lahore and Faisalabad, while air currents from Ludhiana and Sri Ganganagar will move into Sahiwal and Burewala.

Similarly, winds from Haryana are likely to affect Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Multan. Wind speed is expected to remain between 3 to 6 kilometers per hour, though officials have expressed hope for gradual improvement in air quality.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has intensified efforts to control smog, with joint teams from LDA, WASA, and EPA carrying out water sprinkling and road cleaning operations, while anti-smog guns are being deployed across identified hotspots.

The first Smog Monitoring and Control Center, equipped with modern technology, has been made operational, ensuring continuous recording of air quality data.

The Punjab government has advised citizens to wear masks and follow precautionary measures on Tuesday to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog.