Sunday, July 31, 2022
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan

QUETTA: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Balochistan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was determined to be 30 kilometres deep with the centre in the Pasni near Gwadar.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

It is worth noting that several areas of Balochistan are already grappling with monsoon floods that have claimed 127 lives so far.

