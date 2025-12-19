5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, Chitral

Parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Chitral and Dir experienced 5.7 earthquake on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to Seismological reports, the earthquake was felt around 10.39 on Friday morning. The depth of earthquake was 12 kilometers and its epicenter was in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

People came out of their homes after earthquake by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss was reported as per initial report.

Earlier this week, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Karachi and its surrounding areas, with an earthquake measuring 5.2 in magnitude and a depth of 12 kilometres.

According to the Seismological Centre, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city at 12:51am.

Tremors were reported in areas including SITE Area, Saddar and Clifton, as well as DHA Phase 8 and PECHS. Residents of PECHS, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad and Buffer Zone also felt the quake, with people in Liaquatabad describing the tremors as particularly strong.