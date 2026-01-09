5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Pakistan

An earthquake was felt across several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were also reported in Swat, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and nearby areas.

Residents in Muzaffarabad, the Neelum Valley and the Leepa Valley also felt the tremors, with many people leaving their homes while reciting prayers.

According to the Seismological Centre, an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was recorded. The epicentre was located in northern Tajikistan, at a depth of 159 kilometres.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

Earlier in December 2025, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Karachi and its surrounding areas, with an earthquake measuring 5.2 in magnitude and a depth of 12 kilometres.

According to the Seismological Centre, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city at 12:51am.

Tremors were reported in areas including SITE Area, Saddar and Clifton, as well as DHA Phase 8 and PECHS. Residents of PECHS, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad and Buffer Zone also felt the quake, with people in Liaquatabad describing the tremors as particularly strong.