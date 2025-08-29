5 arrested for charging illegal parking fees in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday launched a crackdown against the illegal parking mafia in District South, arresting five individuals for unlawfully charging parking fees from citizens.

According to police, the operation was carried out near Gul Plaza, MA Jinnah Road, and Akbar Road within the jurisdiction of Preedy Police Station, following multiple complaints from the public.

Despite parking being officially free in the area, the arrested individuals were allegedly collecting money from vehicle owners.

Cases have been registered against the suspects at Preedy Police Station on behalf of the state, the police spokesperson confirmed. The action was part of an ongoing effort to curb unauthorized practices and provide relief to citizens, police added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on July 25 notified the end of the charged parking in 25 towns of Karachi. The provincial government had formally abolished parking fees in all 25 town municipal jurisdictions of the city.

A notification issued by the Local Government Department had placed a complete ban on charging parking fees on public roads throughout Karachi.

According to the notification, parking fees will now only be applicable at designated plazas, private plots, or in specific areas managed by relevant municipal councils in Karachi. All town municipal corporations have been directed to enforce the order immediately.