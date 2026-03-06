'5 chakke to nahi khaunga': Axar Patel reveals he was ready for final over

India held their nerve to defeat England by seven runs in a dramatic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, with Axar Patel later revealing he expected to bowl the decisive final over.

England’s chase of a daunting 254 was powered by a sensational century from Jacob Bethell, who threatened to pull off one of the greatest run chases in T20 World Cup history.

However, disciplined late overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya left England needing 30 runs in the final over.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to give the ball to Shivam Dube rather than Axar Patel, a decision that ultimately secured India’s place in the final.

Speaking after the match, Axar admitted he had been preparing to bowl the last over.

“I was ready. I was standing at long-off and even practising for the final over,” Axar told broadcasters.

“Thirty runs was a lot and I knew one thing — I wouldn’t concede five sixes in an over,” he added with a smile.

Dube began the over well to put the game beyond England’s reach, although Jofra Archer struck three consecutive sixes late in the over.

Despite Archer’s late hitting, India sealed a tense seven-run victory to reach the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Axar Patel also made crucial contributions in the field during the high-scoring semi-final. He held important catches to dismiss Phil Salt and Harry Brook, before playing a decisive role in a relay catch that removed Will Jacks.

Jacks’ dismissal proved pivotal in England’s chase, with Sam Curran unable to maintain the required momentum.

The thrilling semi-final ensured India progressed to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, while England’s campaign ended despite Bethell’s remarkable century.