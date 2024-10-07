web analytics
Monday, October 7, 2024
5 killed, 100 hospitalised at Indian Air Force airshow

TOP NEWS

Five people were killed due to extreme weather conditions and the large crowd at the airforce show in the southern city of India’s Chennai.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered along a beach in the blazing sun on Sunday with temperatures hitting 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) at the airforce.

