5 killed, 100 hospitalised at Indian Air Force airshow

Five people were killed due to extreme weather conditions and the large crowd at the airforce show in the southern city of India’s Chennai.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered along a beach in the blazing sun on Sunday with temperatures hitting 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) at the airforce.

Scorching summer temperatures are common in India but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

🚨 More than three people died and 100 were hospitalized at the Indian Air Force’s air show conducted at Chennai’s Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/ZlmgPbIaOj — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 7, 2024

Earlier this year, the country was gripped by brutal temperatures surging more than 50°C.

Lawmaker Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, from the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, said reports of the deaths were “painful.”

Scorching summer temperatures are common in India but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Earlier this year, the country was gripped by brutal temperatures surging more than 50°C.

Lawmaker Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, from the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, said reports of the deaths were “painful.”