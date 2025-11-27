50 Cent assault lawsuit takes surprising turn ahead of his Netflix Diddy doc release

The assault lawsuit against the renowned rapper 50 Cent has taken a dramatic turn just days before the release of a major documentary he executive-produced about music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 50-year-old rapper – whose birth name is Curtis Jackson III – quietly settled the civil assault lawsuit filed by Guadalupe de los Santos earlier this year.

In his complaint, Guadalupe accused the rapper of assaulting him in Los Angeles, a copy of which was obtained by PEOPLE.

He alleged in September 2024, Jackson’s SUV pulled up behind him at a Los Angeles traffic light and “the front passenger door suddenly and forcefully opened, without warning or provocation, and struck [him] on his left side, knocking him and his scooter to the street.”

He further claimed that “an occupant of the SUV, at Defendant’s Jackson’s direction, opened the door to intentionally strike him.”

The complaint sought damages for assault, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and negligence in an amount to be determined at trial.

The lawsuit originally was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court before being transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Florida. Jackson’s team had filed a motion to dismiss, and a hearing was scheduled for December 22. However, the two sides have now managed to settle the matter a month early.

The surprising move comes less than a week before Netflix will release the four-part documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which is being produced by 50 Cents.