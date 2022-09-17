Corruption references against Shehbaz, Hamza, Gilani, Ashraf returned post NAB amends

Islamabad: The accountability courts have returned 50 National Accountability Bureau references against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others, terming them out of their jurisdiction after recent NAB amends, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accountability court returned the Ramzan sugar mill reference against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz citing the recent amends to the NAB law.

Accountability courts across the country have returned a series of NAB references against prominent political figures after amends to the Accountability Act of 1999, declaring them out of the court’s jurisdiction.

On September 15, the Accountability Court returned NAB’s reference against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for corruption in USF funds, terming it out of the court’s jurisdiction after the recent NAB amends.

While on September 13, the court returned six rental power corruption references filed against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Moreover, references against PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala, Aijaz Haroon, former CM KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and PPP senator Rubeena Khalid have been returned after the recent amends.

Also Read: NAB reference against Gilani returned after recent amends

The latest reference returned by the court includes the infamous Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and former CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments