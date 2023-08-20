50 shops gutted in Pattoki grain market blaze

PATTOKI: A blaze erupted in old grain market of Pattoki on the night between Saturday and Sunday gutted at least 50 shops, ARY News reported.

The fire suddenly erupted and rapidly engulfed dozens of shops in the grain market of Pattoki, was put out after it burnt more than 50 shops, sources said.

Shopkeepers informed local fire brigade after the fire incident. A fire engine reached to the spot, but its water drained out soon and the blaze spread further.

Fire tenders were called from all parts of Kasur district for firefighting. However, narrow lanes of the area hindered the fire engines to reach to the spot.

Six fire tenders after hours long effort extinguished major fire but before it, dozens of shops were gutted in the blaze incident.