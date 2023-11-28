20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

500 primary healthcare centres to be upgraded across Pakistan: minister

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said Tuesday that 500 primary healthcare centres will be upgraded in two months across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan apprised President Dr Arif Alvi during a meeting at the President’s House today.

Dr Nadeem Jan informed President Alvi that steps are being taken to strengthen the primary healthcare system under the global health security agenda. He added that the implementation of the National Health Support Program will give positive results in the health sector.

He said that 500 primary healthcare centres will be upgraded across Pakistan with the assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children during the ongoing polio immunization drive.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign, Dr Nadeem Jan said that poliovirus has paralyzed five children this year. He added all these children deserved a healthy life and future.

“We cannot allow a vaccine-preventable disease to continue to harm our children like this,” he said.

He said that protecting children’s well-being was a collective responsibility.

He said, “Every country that has eliminated polio so far has done so with the support of communities, parents, religious leaders, and social organizations.”

“We need the same in Pakistan, for communities to join the government in its fight against polio.”

The event was held in Islamabad Model School, I-8/1, where school children presented a short tableau in cultural costumes of provinces. The minister officially launched the campaign by giving polio drops to children under five year of age.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.