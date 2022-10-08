51 COVID cases reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: At least 51 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country and the positivity rate was 0.37%, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, ARY News reported.

A total of 13,736 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, NCOC reported. No new deaths were reported due to COVID in the previous 24 hours.

While 38 COVID patients are in critical condition in multiple hospitals in the country.

Earlier on October 2, ARY News reported that Pakistan’s 94% of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sources privy to the matter said Sindh remains on top of the list with almost 100 pc of its eligible population vaccinated against the pandemic. In contrast, Islamabad and Punjab remain 2nd and 3rd with 92pc and 91 per cent vaccination ratios.

Also Read: Pakistan reports 39 new Covid cases

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vaccinated 72pc and Balochistan has vaccinated 60pc of the population. Gilgit Baltistan has vaccinated 65 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19.

Comments