55 dacoits surrender to police during Katcha operation in Punjab

Punjab police conducted a grand operation, claimed a big success, against the dacoits of the Katcha area in Rojhan city, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the District Police Officer (DPO), Dost Mohammad, a total of 55 dacoits, affiliated with Bannu and Fayyaz Dulani gang, surrendered before the police.

The DPO claimed that the police destroyed several hideouts of Katcha area dacoits during the Rojhan city operation.

Last week, Sindh Rangers and police arrested 21 suspects allegedly involved in numerous criminal activities in a joint operation in the Katcha area in the province.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, the arrested accused persons were wanted in many cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.

The arrested accused are also involved in the murder of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, the spokesman said and added that they were handed over to the police for legal action.

According to the Rangers, the gang is involved in criminal activities in Kashmore, Tangwani, and Kandhkot.