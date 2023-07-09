56th death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah being observed today

The 56th death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed on Sunday (today).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary, saying she was a benefactor of the nation and had been a source of courage for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office’s media wing, the prime minister said, “Despite her senility, she stood firm against dictatorship and played a historic role for the nation, democracy and the country.”

مادر ملت فاطمہ جناح ملکِ پاکستان کی آزادی کی جدودجہد میں کلیدی حیثیت رکھتی تھیں۔ انہوں نے قائد اعظم کی زندگی کے کٹھن اور مشکل مراحل میں ایک ایسی بہن کا کردار ادا کیا جس نے قائد کو ہمیشہ ہمت و حوصلہ بخشا اور ان کی مقصد کیلئے جدودجہد میں انکی طاقت بنیں۔ جب ملک کو انکی قیادت کی… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023

Born on July 31, 1893, in Karachi, Fatima Jinnah was the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who stood side by side with her brother for an independent state.

Ms Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and her determination as an advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML).

The Lady of Pakistan (Khātūn-e Pākistān) died on July 9, 1967 due to heart attack. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

She was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Masses still hold her in high esteem for her contribution to the Pakistan Movement and also leading the people towards their much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.