5G spectrum: Shaza Fatima requests auction advisory committee meeting

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday requested the convening of an Auction Advisory Committee meeting to proceed with the 5G spectrum auction.

As per details, Shaza Fatima said that the committee has already requested Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to preside over the meeting of advisory committee for 5G Spectrum.

“The budget process is now complete, and it is time to hold the meeting. We are hopeful the session will be convened soon,” Shaza Fatima remarked.

Commenting on the possible merger of two telecom companies, she noted that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, which is an independent regulatory body. The merger will proceed only after the Commission’s formal approval.

“The Auction Advisory Committee will review and opine on the Competition Commission’s decision,” she added.

Shaza Fatima further confirmed that a report on the 5G spectrum has been finalized by an international consultant, in accordance with global standards.

“The committee will thoroughly review this report before making any final decisions regarding the auction,” she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government is committed to achieving the target of 25 billion US Dollars in IT exports over the next three years, hoping that Pakistan would get 5G internet service soon.

Speaking to a delegation of a private group in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said the government is working to develop and promote the telecommunication sector. He expressed the government’s determination to achieve the target of USD 25 billion through IT exports in the next three years.