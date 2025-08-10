6.1-magnitude quake hits western Turkey: disaster agency

A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Turkey on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) reported.

The quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir. No deaths were reported.

About 10 buildings collapsed in Sindirgi, the epicentre of the earthquake, including a three-storey building in the city centre, Mayor Serkan Sak announced on Turkish private channel NTV.

“Six people lived in this three-storey building. Four were rescued from the rubble,” he said, adding that efforts to extract the other two were underway.

“Buildings and mosques were destroyed, but we have no reports of loss of life,” he added.

The quake hit at 7:53 pm (1653 GMT), with aftershocks ranging from 3.5 to 4.6 magnitude, according to AFAD.

Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines which have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

A quake in February 2023 in the southwest killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, site of the ancient city of Antioch.

At the beginning of July, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people.