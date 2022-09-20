6.7tn of food distributed among flood-affectees in 24 hours: NFRCC

Islamabad: A total of 4653 people were rescued overall, while 6.7 tonnes of food was supplied to flood-affected people in the last 24 hours, the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) reported.

The NFRCC reported that no infrastructural damage was caused by rains in the last 24 hours. However, 12,716 km of roads and 374 bridges have been damaged due to floods amid heavy rainfall and floods in the country, they added.

Army Aviation helicopters have taken 574 flights for flood-relief operations rescuing 4653 stranded people, the NFRCC told. 6.4 tonnes of relief goods were supplied using the Army Helicopters in the last 24 hours, it added.

A total of 147 relief camps, over 300 medical camps, and 218 relief collection points have been established across the country, NRFCC said. Over 9597.5 tonnes of food items have been collected at the relief points while 9476.9 tonnes of food items have been distributed in the country. In total 8.85 million medicine were collected while 8.83 million have been distributed among flood-affected people in the county, it added.

Over 3,19,867 people have been treated in the 300 medical camps so far, and patients are being provided 5-day medicine, it added.

According to NFRCC, at least 17,843 people have taken refuge in 11 Navy tent centres. At least 15,300 people have been rescued by 23 emergency response teams of the Pakistan Navy, the NFRCC told.

The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Navy have distributed over 1617 tonnes of food items, 5642 tents, and over 7,000 litres of mineral water among flood-affected people.

The NFRCC told that a total of 475 people have been rescued via 63 flights of the Navy helicopter while 4811 ration bags were also distributed using it. Pakistan Navy also established 70 medical camps which have treated over 63,277 patients so far, the NFRCC told.

