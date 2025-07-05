6 killed, 18 injured in bus-trailer collision in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: At least six people were killed and 18 others injured in a tragic road accident on Saturday between a passenger bus and a trailer in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, the collision occurred near the Langar Sarai area. The deceased include two men, two women, and two children.

The passenger bus was en route from Jhang to Ali Pur when the accident happened.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the bus driver also lost his life in the crash.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident involving a collision between a trailer and a passenger bus near Muzaffargarh.

The CM extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

She also expressed sympathy with the injured and directed the administration to ensure they receive the best possible medical treatment without delay.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to enhancing road safety and preventing such tragic incidents in the future through improved traffic regulations and strict enforcement measures.

Read More: Woman among six dead as tourist vehicle plunges into Neelum River

Earlier, at least six people dead, including five women, after a tourist vehicle plunged into the Neelum River, ARY New reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Nadeem Janjua, the incident occurred in Neelum Valley’s Chilhana area where the vehicle fell into the river, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

The DC stated that a child remains missing following the incident, and authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing individual.