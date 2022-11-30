6-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl, working as a maid at a house, was allegedly abducted from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V, wherein a six-year-old housemaid was allegedly abducted.

A case has been lodged at Defence Police Station on the complaint of the Imran – owner of the house where the girl was working. The owner claimed that the six-year-old girl was abducted when she went out of the house to throw garbage.

Meanwhile, the police have acquired the CCTV footage from outside the house. The police have questioned the local people regarding the abduction, while further investigation was underway.

Earlier in November, two children aged 3 and 8 were abducted for ransom by unidentified persons from Shah Faisal Colony of Karachi.

Police confirmed that two children were abducted for ransom from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony. The abductors have demanded Rs50 million ransom from the father via a telephone call, they added.

Police added that the father of the abducted children runs a commercial kitchen in the same area. Police and other institutions commenced an investigation into the incident.

