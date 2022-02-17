VIRAL: 60-year-old laborer turns model

Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage earner from Kerala, India turned model after his viral transformation video.

Reportedly, this newfound fame of Mammikka, from Kozhikode district of Kerala, India, is credited to photographer Shareek Vayalil, who clicked a picture of the 60-year-old and shared it on his Facebook page earlier, which was quick to garner attention from social media users, due to his striking resemblance with Malayalam film actor Vinayakan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

Response to the laborer’s picture made Shareek offer him to model for his wedding suit brand, and his acceptance was followed by a stylish makeover, also documented in a short video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

The 30-second transformation clip went viral on social media, which sees his faded outfit being replaced with a polished tan suit and sunglasses, as the new model posed with an iPad for a clean look.

The photographer says that he could think of no one better to model for his company than Mammikka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

Clicks from his shoot have been winning the internet ever since they were dropped by the photographer, Netizens appreciated the senior for taking up this new job with such confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

As per the reports, Mammikka said that he would now like to try modeling alongside his regular job as a daily wager.

Comments