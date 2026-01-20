62 bandits lay down arms in katcha area joint police operation

SADIQABAD: Punjab and Sindh police have launched a grand operation against bandits in katcha area, police officials said on Tuesday.

The police have cordoned off the bandits’ infested areas and advancing with modern technology’s assistance.

Officials have said that 62 most wanted bandits have surrendered before police and over 50 facilitators have also been arrested.

The bandits laid down arms included most wanted outlaws of Lund, Kosh, Lathani and Sekhani gangs, police said.

DIG Police Ghazi Salahuddin has said that the police force of Punjab and Sindh jointly operating in katcha area. “Two thousand policemen, eight drone teams, six bullet proof and dozens of armored carriers have been involved in the operation,” police chief said.

He called dacoits to lay down arms, police force won’t encounter the surrendering outlaw and will produce them before courts.

“Those confronting the state will be tackled with iron hands,” DIG said.

Police earlier said that “The anti-bandit operation has been launched in Machhka on the last point of Punjab’s territory and Rownti forest in Sindh’s Katcha area.”

Police said that several bandits have fled from their hideouts after scores of their bunkers were destroyed during drone operations.

“The law enforcement operation will be continued until the cleansing of bandit gangs and maintenance of law and order in katcha area,” officials added.

IG Sindh Police recently said that an intelligence-based operation will be launched against bandits in katcha area.

IG Javed Alam Odho said that the Punjab Police will also be asked for assistance in the anti-bandit operation.

“We will try to resolve permanently the issue of the bandit gangs in katcha area,” Sindh Police chief said.

“If bandits surrender, they will survive, they could seek relief from courts,” he said. “Surrendering bandits will be given cash for their weapons,” he said.

“If refuse to surrender, bandits will be tackled sternly,” IG Odho said.