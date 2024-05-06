Babar Azam opens up on dropping Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s white-ball captain opened up on why the selection committee dropped wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris and bowling allrounder Aamir Jamal for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a press briefing before the team’s departure to Ireland, Babar said that Haris was dropped from the side due to the abundance of options in the top order.

“I agree that Haris didn’t get many opportunities after the T20 World Cup. However, he got the chance during PSL 9 but unfortunately, he wasn’t able to perform there,” Babar Azam added.

“Haris plays in the top order which already includes me, Rizwan, Saim and Fakhar which is why there were limited opportunities for him” Babar said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63)

Babar said that Aamer Jamal is a good Test cricket player and his skills haven’t been refined for T20 cricket yet.

“Aamer Jamal performed in Test cricket and Test performance cannot be compared with T20s. He is a fine all-rounder. He needs some more time and more matches under his belt which will get him further polished for T20 cricket,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63)

Earlier, test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad leveled serious allegations against wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Haris for getting selected for the national side.

Speaking to a private news channel, he accused Muhammad Haris of ‘running’ a campaign to get his place back in the national side.

Also read: Ahmed Shehzad levels allegations against Muhammad Haris

He said that Haris has not performed well in domestic cricket and has only scored a ‘few’ runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Haris was not included in the squad announced by the for the upcoming series against Ireland and England.

Pakistan Squad for Ireland & England Tour

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayyub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Schedule of matches

10 May – v Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin

12 May – v Ireland, 2nd T20, Dublin

14 May – v Ireland, 3rd T20I, Dublin

22 May – v England, 1st T20I, Leeds

25 May – v England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham

28 May – v England 3rd T20I, Cardiff

30 May – v England, 4th T20I, The Oval