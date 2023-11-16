640 Karachiites killed in road accidents in 11 months

KARACHI: More than 640 citizens had lost their lives in road accidents that took place in the past 11 months of 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Worse traffic situation is one of the major challenges alongside street crimes in Karachi as several citizens lost their lives in road accidents due to overspeeding car and heavy vehicles, negligence of traffic authorities and traffic violations by the citizens.

Additionally, over 10,120 citizens were wounded in road accidents. 55 per cent of the road accidents involved heavy traffic across the metropolis, whereas, several citizens were killed in other accidents involving buses, cars and motorcycles.