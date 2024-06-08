web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold rates see massive decrease in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices witnessed a massive decrease in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a decline in the international market.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), n the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs239,400 after a single-day decline of Rs3,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,247 after it registered a decrease of Rs3,086,

As per APGJSA, the global gold rate was set at $2,292 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lowered by $70 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates reduced by Rs50 to clock in at Rs2,750 per tola.

On Friday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.