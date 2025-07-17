Earthquake strikes off Alaska, triggering tsunami advisory

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake took place at approximately 12:37pm local time (2037 GMT) with the epicenter situated some 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of the island town of Sand Point, with a depth of 20.1 kilometers, the USGS said.

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, later downgraded it to an advisory, and eventually withdrew the advisory.

“The Tsunami Advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula,” said the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) said two hours after the earthquake.

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake was followed by over a dozen aftershocks, the strongest of which measured 5.2 in magnitude.

A small tsunami, reaching a maximum height of 0.2 feet (6.1 centimeters), was recorded at Sand Point.

The NTWC had earlier issued an advisory for “South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles northeast of Unalaska).”

People in the area were advised to move away from bodies of water, including beaches, harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays, and inlets.

“Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so,” the NTWC said.

In July 2023, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the Alaska Peninsula, which is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. No major damage was reported following the tremor.