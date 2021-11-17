7-foot python takes ride on sailboat

A seven-foot-long python sneaked onto a sailboat and stayed on board until the boat completed its nearly 100 mile voyage.

The snake boarded the boat in the Florida Keys and was discovered by Jim Hart and Sandy Skwirut after they docked at Rose Marina in Marco Island that lies on southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Police said it had seemingly slithered onboard the previous night and was hiding in the boat’s shower.

On being informed about the reptile, police officials responded and shifted it to a local wildlife handler, according to a statement.

The Marco Island police department shared on Facebook several pictures of an officer smiling on the boat with the snake coiled around his arm.

“Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose Marina today, Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe!!” it wrote.

