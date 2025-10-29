7 khawarij killed in Kurram IBO, 6 soldiers including Captain embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI: The operations have sped up against the active khawarij in the backing of India as the security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Dogar area of District Kurram, killing seven Indian-sponsored khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing ISPR, during the conduct of the operation, seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Noman Saleem (age: 24 years, resident of District Mianwali) a brave young Medical officer who besides performing the duties of medical care also fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his five men.

The five soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Havildar Amjad Ali (age: 39 years, resident of District Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (age: 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (age: 23 years, resident of District Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (age: 23 years, resident of District Jhelum) and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (age: 32 years, resident of District Khairpur).

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

A relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.