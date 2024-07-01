7 killed, several injured as heavy rain continues to lash Balochistan

QUETTA: At least seven people have been killed due to continuous heavy rains that have battered Balochistan in for the past five days, ARY News reported quoting PDMA Balochistan.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said the downpour have resulted in the N-70 highway, which connects the province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, being closed off for traffic.

The heavy rains have damaged 258 homes in Quetta, the PDMA report said.

Earlier, the Met Office has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from Wednesday to July 1st.

Monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country from 26th June and a low pressure also lies over south of Indian Gujarat.

Rain with wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall is expected in Karachi, Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from 26th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.

Rain with wind/thundershower is also expected in Balochistan’s Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan districts from 26th to 28th June.