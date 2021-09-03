7 months pregnant woman loses baby after husband inflicts torture

KHANEWAL: Horrifying acts of violence against women continue unabated as a seven months pregnant woman lost her unborn baby after her husband inflicted torture on her over a petty issue in Punjab’s Mohsinawala on Friday.

According to police, Babar along with his family members brutally tortured his pregnant wife Shabana over mobile phone use. As a result of the torture, she lost her unborn baby.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her condition to be precarious.

The district police officer (DPO) has taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the alleged torturer.

The police said they have launched investigation after registration of an FIR.