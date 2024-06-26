72 bandits killed, 394 arrested in operation: home minister

KARACHI: Provincial Home Minister Wednesday said that no compromise being made over law and order in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Speaking in Sindh Assembly today home minister Zia Lanjar said that the police and rangers jointly conducting operation in the katcha area.

“In last four months 74 bandits have been killed, 116 injured and 394 dacoits have been arrested. Eighteen policemen were also martyred during the operation,” minister told the assembly.

He said 4979 weapons recovered from bandits. The bandits’ surveillance conducted with drones and Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore and Shikarpur districts have been the focus.

He said the government has decided to conduct e-tagging of 4,000 hardened criminals. “Sindh Police force required 42,000 more personnel,” home minister said.

He disclosed to the house that abducted little girl Priya Kumari has been alive and is located in Bahawalpur area. “It is a three-year old case. A committee headed by the DIG Mirpur Khas will work to recover the child,” Lanjar said. “We are trying our best for recovery of Priya Kumari”, he added.

The minister told the house that the killers of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani have been arrested, the police has completed its work and the case going to be challanned.

“Another journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar’s case has also been important and good news will be given in this respect in few days”, he added.