Friday, July 1, 2022
720 MW Karot power plant becomes operational

The Prime Minister has announced that the 720 KW Karot Hydroelectric power plant has become operational on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce the inclusion of the 720 MW power into the national grid. The power plant is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The PM said that no significant progress was made on the construction of the Karot power plant in the quarter to four years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The Premier thanked China for their cooperation in the construction of the Crote power plant.

The news has come at a time when the energy crisis in the country is deepening with every passing day. The PML-N-led government, despite their claims to curb the crisis, has been unable to fill the power demand and supply gap.

