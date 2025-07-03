74 persons arrested in Punjab for inciting posts on social media

LAHORE: Punjab’s home department Thursday said that 932 social media links have been reported to the cyber patrolling cell.

A spokesman of the home department has said that 74 persons have been arrested for inflammatory posts on the social media.

“The cyber patrolling cell is monitoring sectarian and provoking material on the social media,” home department stated.

“An immediate action being taken over the religious hatred based social media posts,” spokesman said.

“The government following zero-tolerance policy with regard to incitement on social media,” according to the home department.

The spokesman advised citizens to avoid sharing sectarian material in their posts on social media.

Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, earlier warned that social media users will face immediate arrest if they post fake or inflammatory content during Muharram.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives for strict action against any social media content that incites hatred, sectarianism, or violence during the sacred month.

“A dedicated cyber security force will monitor social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” she said.

She added that action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information, including account suspension and legal prosecution.