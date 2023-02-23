75 candidates to contest by-polls on Karachi NA seats

KARACHI: After the withdrawal of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), overall 75 candidates will contest the by-polls on the nine National Assembly (NA) seats in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Muslim Alliance and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are contesting the NA by-polls on nine NA seats in Karachi.

A PPP candidate Khawaja Sohail Mansoor has not withdrawn his nomination papers despite the political party’s announcement to not contest the NA by-polls. Mansoor will contest the by-elections as an independent candidate in the NA-256 constituency.

Overall eight candidates will contest the by-elections in NA-241, 10 in NA-242, 10 in NA-243, 11 in NA-244, 9 in NA-247, 9 in NA-250, 14 in NA-254 and 8 in NA-256.

Earlier, the ruling coalition parties decided to not contest by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seats.

