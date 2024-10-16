web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

750 prize bond: Check out full draw list in Pakistan; 15 October 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on October 15, 2024, in Faisalabad at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 871778, while the second prize winners are 249962 – 448780 and 499322.

The prize amounts for this bond are as follows:

  • First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)
  • Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Here’s the complete draw list:

Rs750 Prize Bond List October 2024 Check Online Draw Results Here

Rs750 Prize Bond List October 2024 Check Online Draw Results Here

Rs750 Prize Bond List October 2024 Check Online Draw Results Here

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.