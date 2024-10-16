750 prize bond: Check out full draw list in Pakistan; 15 October 2024

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on October 15, 2024, in Faisalabad at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 871778, while the second prize winners are 249962 – 448780 and 499322.