Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Date, April 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.
Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.
Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.
Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.
The draws for the Rs 750 Prize Bond in Pakistan for 2025 were scheduled to be conducted on four dates throughout the year 2025. The first draw was held on January 15, while the second draw is scheduled for April 15 followed by two draws in July and October.
750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025
Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for April 15, 2025, in office of National Savings Division.
|Prizes
|Amount
|Number of Prizes
|First Prize
|Rs1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|Rs500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|Rs9,300
|1,696
Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes from designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.
Prize Bond Schedule 2025
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|750
|17 February 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|100
|17 March 2025
|Monday
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Thursday
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Tuesday
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Monday
|Lahore
|200