Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Date, April 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

The draws for the Rs 750 Prize Bond in Pakistan for 2025 were scheduled to be conducted on four dates throughout the year 2025. The first draw was held on January 15, while the second draw is scheduled for April 15 followed by two draws in July and October.

750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for April 15, 2025, in office of National Savings Division.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes
First Prize Rs1,500,000 1
Second Prize Rs500,000 3
Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

 

Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes from designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond
15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750
17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100
17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200
15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

 

