78-year-old woman loses millions in online scam

In the contemporary digital landscape, scams are increasingly intricate, and regrettably, no individual is exempt from their reach.

A startling case in Mumbai, India illustrates how even the most vigilant can succumb to deceitful schemes.

According to details, A 78-year-old woman, associated with a prominent builder in the region, was defrauded of Rs 1.5 crore Indian Rupees (INR) by impostors masquerading as officials from various governmental bodies.

The deception commenced when the woman arranged for a courier service to deliver food to her daughter residing in the United States. The next day, she received a call from an individual claiming to represent the courier company. This caller alleged that she had dispatched illegal items, including her Aadhaar card (12-digit individual identification number issued on behalf of the Government of India), expired passports, credit cards, and even cash, alongside the food package. She was informed that she was implicated in a conspiracy related to money laundering and drug offenses, which caused her significant distress.

The situation rapidly intensified as several individuals posing as officials from various government agencies, such as the Cyber Crime Branch and the Finance Department, began to reach out to her.

The scammers went to the extent of conducting video calls while donning police uniforms and presenting counterfeit documents, including arrest warrants, all aimed at lending credibility to their narrative. Under the weight of these persuasive tactics, she ultimately transferred Rs 1.51 crore (INR) to the fraudsters’ accounts.

It was only after a family member intervened that she became aware of the deception she had fallen victim to.