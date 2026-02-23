Police allegedly involved in theft from Pakistan Steel Mills

KARACHI: Bin Qasim police have been accused of being involved in the large-scale theft of valuable goods from Pakistan Steel Mills, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to union representatives, stolen items are transported and sold through scrap dealers with the alleged collusion of police personnel.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows stolen goods being carried in a police mobile. The workers’ union leader claimed that Bin Qasim police officers are directly collaborating with thieves and scrap dealers.

Some time ago, the Special Branch Malir also submitted a report alleging that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bin Qasim Police Station, along with other police personnel, were involved in stealing valuable items.

The long-dormant Pakistan Steel Mills has become a soft target for organised gangs stealing goods including iron, silver, copper, electrical equipment, and other materials.

Police Action and Arrests

In response, Steel Town Police claimed to have arrested two suspects, Mohammad Kashif and Umar Ali, during a crackdown on thefts from the mills.

The suspects were reportedly transporting stolen iron and other goods in a vehicle for sale. Police said the suspects attempted to flee upon spotting authorities, but their escape was foiled.

Officers recovered 70 kilograms of stolen copper from the vehicle, which the suspects had been selling at various scrap yards. A case has been registered against them.

Previous Arrests

Last year, Karachi police arrested the General Manager of Stores at Pakistan Steel Mills, Syed Saadat Ali, on charges of stealing iron and other valuable materials from the facility.

According to the Bin Qasim police, the arrest was made following a tip-off. Police claimed to recover 40 kilograms of copper and a vehicle allegedly used in the theft from the possession of the accused general manager.

Police said that the suspect had been secretly transporting materials out of the mill and selling them at various warehouses. Police seized the vehicle used by the accused, and a case was registered.

Officials added that the accused had been working as a manager in the Steel Mills ACTC department and was also serving as General Manager of four departments.