792 Pakistani nationals repatriated from Iran, Ishaq Dar tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that 35,000 Pakistani citizens have been currently in Iran.

In a statement on Iran in the Senate Ishaq Dar said that Taftan and Zahedan border crossings with the neighboring country have been operational. “We have repatriated 792 Pakistani nationals from Iran,” he said.

There are 46 students among the repatriated citizens. “Those going to border without visa, Iran issuing them visas at the border,” Ishaq Dar said.

Dar, who has also been the foreign minister, said that the government trying utmost to repatriate our citizens.

“We were prepared for mediation between the United States and Iran,” he said. “Still, we are trying to resolve the issue,” he added.

According to an earlier report, 183 students have been safely brought back to Quetta via Taftan by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Among them, 132 belong to Punjab, 22 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 to Sindh, 10 to Gilgit-Baltistan, three from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and one student belongs to Baluchistan.

These students were studying in Tehran, Isfahan, Zanjan, and Yazd Medical Colleges.