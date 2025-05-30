Infant found in Karachi sewer after gold earring theft

KARACHI: Karachi Police arrested three suspects, part of a shocking criminal incident, who threw an eight-month-old missing baby into a sewer, having stolen her gold earrings, in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area, ARY News reported.



Police identified the suspects as Allah Dino, Kamran and Shaukat. They confessed to removing the baby’s gold earrings and abandoning her in the sewage line.

According to the authorities, the baby was miraculously found alive because her neck remained above water in the sewer line, helping her from sinking.he father of the eight-month-old missing baby had reported her missing a day earlier, and by the efforts of police authorities was found today.

Police officials stated that they are actively in search of the fourth assistant involved in the crime.

The suspects confessed to having targeted the eight-month-old missing baby for the sake of gold earrings, which they discarded near the sewer line.

Sindh Home Minister has taken strict notice of the incident, and additional investigations are in progress.

This terrible criminal case has raised concerns about child safety and street crime in Karachi, prompting calls for stricter law implementation in susceptible areas.

Read More: Son of govt officer goes missing in Karachi, kidnapping case registered

In a separate incident, the son of a government officer went missing from the posh Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi.

The incident occurred near Bukhari Commercial. Police have registered a kidnapping case at the Darakhshan Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s parents, naming unidentified individuals.

According to the FIR, the officer’s son, Hasan, was last contacted on the evening of May 24, during which he told his family he would be home shortly. However, when they tried to reach him again two hours later, both of his mobile phones were switched off.

The report further states that despite searching extensively, the family has been unable to locate the boy.