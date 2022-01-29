’83’: Flop in India, hit overseas?

Bollywood film 83 has reportedly stolen the show overseas despite receiving mixed to poor earnings and reviews in India.

A report by the India-based news agency Pinkvilla stated that the film – which recalls the Indian side’s victory in the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup 19 under former cricketer Kapil Dev’s leadership, the gross earning can reach INR 63 crore overseas.

In the best-case scenario, 83 may end with a gross figure of INR 65 crores.

It has sidelined the likes of Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise, Master and Annaatthe in the international diaspora. The three films have been a hit in the local market.

This means the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports film is still the highest gross Indian movie of the last year in the overseas market.

Ranveer Singh’s projects have made millions overseas. Padmaavat leads the list with $29.14 million followed by Simmba ($13.65 million). Gully Boy collected $10.25 million while 83 has made $8.4 million so far. The top five list rounds off with Befikre at $3.05 million.

The film, which was released on last year’s December 23, was said to be the biggest theatrical flop in Indian cinema history.

Ranveer Singh stars as then-captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan’s while his actor-wife Deepika Padukone plays the role of the cricketer’s spouse Romi.

