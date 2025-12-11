83,427 cookies baked for world record attempt in Pittsburgh

Members of a Pittsburgh-area Facebook page organized a world record attempt that involved the baking of 83,427 total cookies for a massive exchange.

The attempt to hold the world’s largest cookie exchange, organized by The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook page, brought together 583 bakers in 67 teams from 14 states — and New Zealand.

The bakers displayed 83,427 cookies on team tables at the Washington County Fairgrounds, and in the end 73,835 cookies were exchanged.

Laura Magone, the creator of The Wedding Cookie Table Community, said the cookies were Christmas-themed.

“So you had everything decorated like snowballs and Santa Claus and reindeer, just a lot of fun,” she told CBS Pittsburgh.

Evidence from the attempt will be submitted to Guinness World Records in the hopes of originating the category of the largest Christmas cookie exchange.