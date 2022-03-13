84 lawmakers attend PML-N parliamentary party meeting

ISLAMABAD: Eighty-four lawmakers have attended the parliamentary party session of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharif (PML-N) chaired by president Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif chaired the session of PML-N parliamentary party session which was attended by 84 lawmakers at his residence. The PML-N president has also hosted a banquet for lawmakers.

READ: ALEEM KHAN LIKELY TO ATTEND KEY SESSION OF JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP

The PML-N lawmakers have given authority to Shehbaz Sharif regarding the final decisions ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Iman Khan. They vowed to follow all decisions of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif regarding the no-trust move.

The parliamentary party members said that no-confidence motion against the premier will see success as the nation will not accept inflation, economic disaster and unemployment anymore.

READ: OPPOSITION AGREES ON GIVING PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER’S SLOT TO PERVAIZ ELAHI

During the session, Shehbaz Sharif directed all lawmakers to stay in Islamabad till the voting on the no-confidence motion.

It has been decided that each member of the parliamentary party will host a dinner for the PML-N lawmakers. Following the decision, Sheikh Rohail Asghar will host a banquet for other members on Monday (today).

Comments