88 new NADRA centres opened in country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday lauded the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for expanding its outreach in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “To facilitate our citizens NADRA has expanded its outreach by opening 88 new registration centres including in tehsils where no centre existed before.”

“The spread of the new centres: Balochistan 13, Sindh 23, KPK 16, GB 11, Punjab 11, AJK 12 & 1 each in Islamabad & Rawalpindi,” he added.

Last year in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) PAK-ID Mobile App.

In a Twitter message, he said the app was a revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to overseas Pakistanis.

“Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by #NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of http://id.nadra.gov.pk can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team,” the premier tweeted.

