9-feet alligator bites fisherman’s hand in horrifying attack

In a horrifying incident, a 9-feet alligator jumped from a golf course pond and chewed off the hand of a fisherman from Florida, according to wildlife officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the victim was hauling in a fish in the Leesburg pond on Monday morning when the 9-foot, 3-inch alligator pounced as golfers and other townspeople watched in horror.

After the alligator bit a guy in Leesbury, while he was reeling in a fish from a pond, onlookers stopped their golf carts to watch the scene develop. The fisherman’s wife during a 911 call was heard saying, ” He took his hand off. His hand is gone

Shortly after, a medical chopper arrived and transported the injured fisherman to an Orlando hospital via airlift. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the male alligator was captured and taken out of the pond.

An eyewitness of the shocking incident named Ron Priest told local media that the guy was on the ground facing the alligator. “The gator got the guy in the hand and the two rolled.

He said soon after biting the hand, the alligator quickly dove back into the water, leaving the fish and the fisherman on the pond’s edge.