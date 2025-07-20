9 Fitna al-Khawarij killed, 8 arrested in Malakand operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed 9 Fitna al-Khawarij operatives in Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“From 16-20 July 2025, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces along with Police, Levies, CTD and District Administration in Malakand District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij”, the ISPR said.

ISPR further stated that during the conduct of operation, spread over four days, Pakistan forces skillfully surrounded & effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense multiple fire exchanges, nine Indian sponsored khwarij were killed, while eight khwarij were apprehended.

Two hideouts used by khwarij were also busted, and a large quantity of weapons ammunition & explosives was recovered.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the State’s counter terrorism efforts.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces and Levies for eliminating three Khwarij terrorists in Malakand operation. The president said the nation was united and terrorism would be eradicated at all costs.

He also reiterated the resolve that the State would continue its steps with full strength against terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president further said that terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan would be brought to justice.