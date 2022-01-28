Meet this 9-year-old boy who has his own mansion, private jet, and supercars

An adorable 9-year-old boy who travels the world in a private jet and has several mansions to his name is believed to be the world’s youngest billionaire.
The son of multimillionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, Muhammed Awal Mustapha, formally known as Mompha Junior is living the Richie Rich life at the age of nine years.
While Mustapha senior has a following of over 1,100,000 on Instagram, his son has already reached an impressive 26k follower base with only nine posts.
In the Instagram posts, the kid can be seen donning stylish clothes while standing next to his supercars and can be seen having meal inside a private jet in another photo he shared.
