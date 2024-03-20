9-year-old boy strangles nine rabbits to death

On a lone visit to a petting zoo, a nine-year-old boy strangled nine rabbits and two guinea pigs to death in Netherlands, local media reported.

The nine-year-old is reported to have killed animals in the Rekerhout Petting Zoo in Alkmaar, Netherlands, yet he appeared emotionless and left as if he had done nothing wrong.

On March 11, the child entered the petting zoo by himself before killing the animals. Since the young boy is under the age of 12, he will not be prosecuted, but will be placed in a care program.

“I feel sorry for the animals, but also for the little boy ” psychotherapist Esther van Fenema stated about the incident.

The animals’ killings occurred when it was discovered that kids are recording themselves injuring and killing animals with catapults in a WhatsApp group that is shared throughout the United Kingdom.

Almost 500 users—including elementary school students—have posted videos of their killings in 11 group chats.

Some of the injured animals are shown kicking to death, while others are shown slowly dying as they are shot with the catapults. Pigs, deer, pigeons, foxes, squirrels, pheasants, rabbits, geese, and ducks are among the animals that are targeted.