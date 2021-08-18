900 people including foreign diplomats arrived from Afghanistan: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid on Wednesday said that around 900 people including foreign diplomats and staff have arrived to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing to media here, interior minister said that 613 Pakistani citizens and 900 foreign diplomats and embassies staff have been brought to Pakistan since August 14 .

“All high officials and diplomats have been issued transit visas and they will return to their home countries from airport”, interior minister said.

Shaikh Rashid said that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is also necessary for Pakistan, hopefully the conditions will improve in the country.

He said, the efforts to make Pakistan escape-goat have been foiled and those involved in the hybrid war have failed.

“No one will be allowed to intervene in Afghanistan from Pakistan, neither anyone will be given permission to interfere in the country,” the minister said.

On a question, Rashid said that only the prime minister will take any decision with regard to recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

He also denied Indian media reports about arrival of Afghan refugees to Pakistan dubbing the reports as false and concocted.