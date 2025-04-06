90,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year: Sardar Yousaf

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that 90,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year under the official Hajj scheme.

During a press conference in Lahore religious affairs minister said that Hajj flight operations under the government scheme are expected to begin from April 29.

He said the pilgrimage preparations, including vaccination and training are well underway.

Hajj training sessions are set to commence from April 8, and pilgrims are being briefed about all necessary health protocols, including vaccination requirements, he said.

The Hajj package cost has been Rs11,50,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs10,50,000 for long-term pilgrims this year.

He said he had met with Saudi officials and inspected Hajj arrangements in the country.

He also clarified that Umrah visas are usually suspended ahead of the Hajj season to streamline pilgrimage operations.