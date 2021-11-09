91% students pass HSC Part II science pre-engineering group exam

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the results for the HSC Part II science pre-engineering group exam.

Students can view their results on the BIEK’s website, www.biek.edu.pk, and also on its Android app.

BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said a total of 24, 170 students sat for the exam, out of which 22,911 were able to secure passing marks with 91 per cent passing ratio.

Of the students who passed the exam, 3,080 students got A-1 grade, 2,123 A grade, 2,825 B grade and 4,036 C grade. 6,605 obtained D grade while 3,450 A grade.

On Oct 29, the results for the class 12 science general group were announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) with more than 95 per cent of students passing the exam held under COVID-19 SOPs months back.

Chairman of the BIEK Professor Dr Saeed uddin while announcing the results said that 3,738 students appeared in the intermediate science general group exam and 3,564 of them were able to pass the exam with a success rate of 95.35 percent.

